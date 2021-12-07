Truist Increases Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $60.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

