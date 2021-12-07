Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $119.30, but opened at $111.58. Trupanion shares last traded at $110.55, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

