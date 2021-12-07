TTC Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

