Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

