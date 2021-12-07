Tufton Capital Management Has $613,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

NYSE BA opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

