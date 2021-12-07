Tufton Capital Management Purchases 90 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

