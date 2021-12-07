Tufton Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tufton Capital Management owned approximately 0.57% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

