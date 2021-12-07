Tufton Capital Management Sells 4,775 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 65,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 66,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.