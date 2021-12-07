TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.71 ($2.93).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) target price on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:TUI opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

