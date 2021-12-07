Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $88.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

