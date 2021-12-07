UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.41 ($72.37).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.