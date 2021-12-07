UBS Group Reiterates Positive Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBIO. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

