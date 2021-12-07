UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 287.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $58.18.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

