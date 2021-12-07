UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UiPath stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.