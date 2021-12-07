Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.42.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

