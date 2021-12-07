Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.23. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.