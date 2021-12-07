Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $433.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

