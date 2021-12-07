UMB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
UMB Financial has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
Shares of UMBF stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75.
In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
