UMB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.