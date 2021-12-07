Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. 110,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,270,858. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

