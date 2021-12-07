Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.28% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,071,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,492,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,053,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

