Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.49. 5,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,987. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

