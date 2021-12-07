Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 76,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 194.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $265.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.