Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $811,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,135 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 132,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

