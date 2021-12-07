UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.06) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.04 ($15.78).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.