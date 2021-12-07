Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.31

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.31 and last traded at $248.36, with a volume of 5663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

