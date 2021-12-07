Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.31

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.31 and last traded at $248.36, with a volume of 5663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.06.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.