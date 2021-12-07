United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

