UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Reduced by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.