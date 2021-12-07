Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 63,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $479.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.