USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0.6% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $138.57 million and $516,172.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012081 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010599 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 141,288,417 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

