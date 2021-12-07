V.F. Co. (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 20th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

