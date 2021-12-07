V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

