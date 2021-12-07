V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

