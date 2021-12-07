V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.