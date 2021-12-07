Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.