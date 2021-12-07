Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.