Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company stock opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

