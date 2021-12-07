Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

