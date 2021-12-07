Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.