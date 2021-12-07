Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

