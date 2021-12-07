Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $168.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

