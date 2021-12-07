Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,985. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

