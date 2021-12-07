Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

