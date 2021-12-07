Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

