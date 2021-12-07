Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.00

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 2166017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,656,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

