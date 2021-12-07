Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

