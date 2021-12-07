Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Cap of $60.74 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $60.74 million and $2.96 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

