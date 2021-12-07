Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $17.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 173,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

