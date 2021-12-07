Ventas, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 1,636.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.