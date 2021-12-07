Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.