Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 4,609 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

