Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,669 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

X opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.